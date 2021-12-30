 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 0.5%; Integrated Media Technology Shares Jump

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 0.5%; Integrated Media Technology Shares Jump

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.04% to 36,504.54 while the NASDAQ rose 0.59% to 15,859.87. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,799.86.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,656,860 cases with around 844,270 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,822,040 cases and 480,860 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,263,830 COVID-19 cases with 618,870 deaths. In total, there were at least 285,031,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,441,370 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares climbed 0.5% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ), up 20% and Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) up 17%.

In trading on Thursday, materials shares fell 0.3%.

Top Headline

US initial jobless claims dropped by 8,000 from the prior period to 198,000 in the week ending December 25. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 208,000.

 

Equities Trading UP

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares shot up 28% to $4.3199.

Shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) got a boost, shooting 11% to $4.89 after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares were also up, gaining 19% to $5.35 as the company agreed to take over the rights and obligation on a Cooperation Agreement on developing a Blockchain business.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) shares tumbled 35% to $11.20. Vector Group said it has completed the spin-off of Douglas Elliman Inc. into a standalone, publicly traded company.

Shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) were down 16% to $2.74 after climbing 41% on Wednesday.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) was down, falling 15% to $4.44 after jumping around 37% on Wednesday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $76.91, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,815.10.

Silver traded up 0.9% Thursday to $23.06 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.3855.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.15%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.46% and the German DAX 40 gained 0.21%. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 slipped 0.24%, while French CAC 40 gained 0.16% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.01%.

Spain's annual inflation rate increased to 6.7% in December from 5.5% in the earlier month. House prices in the UK increased by 10.4% year-over-year in December following a 10% rise in the previous month.

Economics

US initial jobless claims dropped by 8,000 from the prior period to 198,000 in the week ending December 25. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 208,000.

The Chicago PMI rose to 63.1 for December from previous reading of 61.8.

Data on farm prices for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMTE + CPOP)

Integrated Media Technology Shares Soar On Launching NFT Trading Platform
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Jobless Claims Drop To 198,000
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Goods Trade Deficit Widens To All-Time High
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com