 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For December 30, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 3:58am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For December 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) reported acquisition of three Mr. Tire Properties for $2.5 million. The company acquired Red Robin and AT&T outparcel properties for $2.8 million, and Portillo’s restaurant property for $3.3 million. FCPT shares gained 1.6% to close at $29.69 on Wednesday.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares jumped over 9% on Wednesday after Korea Economic Daily reported that Samsung Group is in talks to buy the company. Biogen shares jumped 9.5% to close at $258.31 on Wednesday, adding another 0.7% in after-hours trading.
  • VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) reported the filing of a $50 million shelf registration. VAALCO Energy shares fell 4.5% to $3.2001 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) and EVBox Group have mutually agreed to terminate their earlier announced business combination agreement. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance shares dropped 0.8% to $9.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Shares of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) gained more than 6% on Wednesday as the company agreed to acquire Hongle.tv for $43.8 million. Scienjoy shares rose further by 1.4% to $5.80 in the after-hours trading session.
     

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + EGY)

Peering Into Biogen Inc's Recent Short Interest
Annovis Bio on Its Positive Results in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Clinical Trials
5 Beaten Down Biotech Stocks That Could Bounce Big In 2022
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Expert Ratings For Biogen
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com