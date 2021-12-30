5 Stocks To Watch For December 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) reported acquisition of three Mr. Tire Properties for $2.5 million. The company acquired Red Robin and AT&T outparcel properties for $2.8 million, and Portillo’s restaurant property for $3.3 million. FCPT shares gained 1.6% to close at $29.69 on Wednesday.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares jumped over 9% on Wednesday after Korea Economic Daily reported that Samsung Group is in talks to buy the company. Biogen shares jumped 9.5% to close at $258.31 on Wednesday, adding another 0.7% in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: BIIB) shares jumped over 9% on Wednesday after Korea Economic Daily reported that Samsung Group is in talks to buy the company. Biogen shares jumped 9.5% to close at $258.31 on Wednesday, adding another 0.7% in after-hours trading. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) reported the filing of a $50 million shelf registration. VAALCO Energy shares fell 4.5% to $3.2001 in the after-hours trading session.

