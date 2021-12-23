 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:43am   Comments
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.33% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NEE: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 141.84 shares of NextEra Energy at the time with $1,000. This investment in NEE would have produced an average annual return of 13.58%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion.

NextEra Energy's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $12,879.43 today based on a price of $90.79 for NEE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

