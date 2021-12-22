 Skip to main content

RF Industries Registers 97% Sales Growth In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 9:17am
  • RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RFILreported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 97% year-on-year to $21.1 million, beating the Street view of $16.5 million.
  • Backlog was $33.3 million as of October 31, on Q4 bookings of $22.9 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 missed the estimate of $0.12.
  • Gross profit margin contracted 250 bps Q/Q to 25.3%.
  • The operating income rose 180% Q/Q to $1.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million, up 47% Q/Q.
  • RF Industries held $13.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Robert Dawson, the CEO, commented: "The team did a great job to overcome the headwinds presented by the current state of the supply chain and increases in material and shipping costs."
  • Outlook: RF Industries sees FY22 sales of over $63 million.
  • Price Action: RFIL shares traded higher by 0.13% at $7.54 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

