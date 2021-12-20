$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.03% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TDOC: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.97 shares of Teladoc Health at the time with $100. This investment in TDOC would have produced an average annual return of 42.07%. Currently, Teladoc Health has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion.

Teladoc Health's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Teladoc Health you would have approximately $582.15 today.

In other words, you would have more than 5X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

