 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:44am   Comments
Share:
$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.03% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TDOC: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.97 shares of Teladoc Health at the time with $100. This investment in TDOC would have produced an average annual return of 42.07%. Currently, Teladoc Health has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion.

Teladoc Health's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Teladoc Health you would have approximately $582.15 today.

In other words, you would have more than 5X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TDOC)

63 Biggest Movers From Friday
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TDOC
Markets Suggest Further Selloff Of Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Coming
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Teladoc Health Whale Trades For December 10
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com