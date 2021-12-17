 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 9:43am   Comments
$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.98% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DIS: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 29.27 shares of Walt Disney at the time with $1,000. This investment in DIS would have produced an average annual return of 10.23%. Currently, Walt Disney has a market capitalization of $270.41 billion.

Walt Disney's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Walt Disney you would have approximately $4,354.51 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

