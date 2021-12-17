5 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares slipped 0.8% to $145.99 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its FY22 earnings guidance. The company also reported a $5 billion buyback, including $1.5 billion accelerated buyback program. FedEx shares climbed 4.9% to $250.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to have earned $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. On Thursday, Winnebago’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share. Winnebago shares gained 4.6% to $71.00 in after-hours trading.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Steelcase shares dropped 3.7% to $11.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) said it projects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $1.65 billion for the fourth quarter, versus analysts’ estimates of $2.13 billion amid a slowdown in orders. United States Steel shares dropped 5.1% to $22.26 in after-hours trading.
