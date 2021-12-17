5 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares slipped 0.8% to $145.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion before the opening bell. Darden Restaurants shares slipped 0.8% to $145.99 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its FY22 earnings guidance. The company also reported a $5 billion buyback, including $1.5 billion accelerated buyback program. FedEx shares climbed 4.9% to $250.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its FY22 earnings guidance. The company also reported a $5 billion buyback, including $1.5 billion accelerated buyback program. FedEx shares climbed 4.9% to $250.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to have earned $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. On Thursday, Winnebago’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share. Winnebago shares gained 4.6% to $71.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor