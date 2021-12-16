Jabil: Q1 Earnings Insights
Jabil (NYSE:JBL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jabil beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.8, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $734,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jabil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|1.04
|0.95
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|1.44
|1.30
|1.27
|1.60
|Revenue Estimate
|7.67B
|6.95B
|6.57B
|7.03B
|Revenue Actual
|7.41B
|7.21B
|6.83B
|7.83B
