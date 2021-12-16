 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jabil: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Jabil: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jabil beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.8, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $734,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jabil's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.38 1.04 0.95 1.27
EPS Actual 1.44 1.30 1.27 1.60
Revenue Estimate 7.67B 6.95B 6.57B 7.03B
Revenue Actual 7.41B 7.21B 6.83B 7.83B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JBL)

Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2021
A Preview Of Jabil's Earnings
Jabil's Debt Overview
Price Over Earnings Overview: Jabil
Jim Cramer Likes Jabil Over Flex
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com