 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: FedEx's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Preview: FedEx's Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FedEx will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.28.

FedEx bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 9.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FedEx's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 5 4.99 3.24 4.01
EPS Actual 4.37 5.01 3.47 4.83
Price Change % -9.12% -3.63% 6.1% -5.71%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx were trading at $240.04 as of December 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Why This Investor Prefers UPS Over FedEx Stock
Wednesday Is the Day of the Week
Fedex Express Completes Expansion At Miami International Airport
How Far Did That Parcel Shipment Travel? Pay Up!
A Look Into FedEx's Price Over Earnings
Monday's Market Minute: A Slow Start to a Busy Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings