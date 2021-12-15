 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 4:16am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion before the opening bell. ABM shares rose 0.1% to $46.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has secured homologation certificates for three more models in India, indicating the electric vehicle maker is closer to launch in the world’s fifth-largest auto market, The Hindu Business Line reported, citing a local government run-agency. The company has now secured the approvals for a total of seven models from India’s vehicle testing and certification agencies. Tesla shares slipped 1% to $948.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to have earned $4.15 per share on revenue of $8.20 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares gained 0.2% to $111.40 in after-hours trading.

  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) agreed to be acquired by Chatham Asset Management for $10.85 per share in cash, terminating its earlier merger deal with Atlas Holdings. R. R. Donnelley shares fell 2.8% to $10.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $955.53 million before the opening bell. Toro shares dropped 0.8% to $97.60 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

