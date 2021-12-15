5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion before the opening bell. ABM shares rose 0.1% to $46.00 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has secured homologation certificates for three more models in India, indicating the electric vehicle maker is closer to launch in the world's fifth-largest auto market, The Hindu Business Line reported, citing a local government run-agency. The company has now secured the approvals for a total of seven models from India's vehicle testing and certification agencies. Tesla shares slipped 1% to $948.71 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to have earned $4.15 per share on revenue of $8.20 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares gained 0.2% to $111.40 in after-hours trading.

