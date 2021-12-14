 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Blackboxstocks Posts Record November Revenue; Reiterates Q4 2021 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Blackboxstocks Posts Record November Revenue; Reiterates Q4 2021 Outlook

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: BLBX) posted a record month in November for monthly recurring revenue and cash receipts.

Blackboxstocks is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders.

What Happened: Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales bolstered cash receipts of $1.2 million for the month.

In November, the significant sale of annual subscriptions led to the overall ratio of annual subscriptions increasing to 37% of the broad user base from 32%.

Approximately $0.8 million, or 67%, of the $1.2 million of November’s cash receipts were from the sale of annual subscriptions.

Revenue recognized from these sales will be amortized over the next twelve months.

Why It Matters: The record cash receipts and revenue in November will likely lead to the company hitting revenue projections at the high end of the previous outlook for the Q4 of 2021.

Blackbox previously projected record high revenue of $1.51 million - $1.56 million, up 45% - 50% year-on-year.

Related: Blackboxstocks, Inc. Subscriber Base Hits 6000 Member Milestone; Short Position Gets Squeezed (NASDAQ: BLBX)

Price Action: BLBX shares closed lower by 4.23% at $2.94 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLBX)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
6 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Exclusives Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com