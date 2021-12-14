 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 4:48am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.17 million before the opening bell. HEXO shares fell 1.8% to $0.9510 in pre-market trading.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) agreed to sell the operations of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International for around $1.075 billion in cash. MGM Resorts shares gained 0.4% to $40.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares in the automaker, worth nearly $906.5 million, on Monday, as per filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla shares fell 1.4% to $952.98 in after-hours trading following a 5% drop in regular trading session on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. J.Jill shares surged 14% to $16.57 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) to post a quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $168.46 million after the closing bell. Skillsoft shares dropped 4.1% to close at $10.51 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JILL + HEXO)

Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2021
A Preview Of HEXO's Earnings
Earnings Preview For HEXO
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain After S&P 500 Hits Record High
5 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com