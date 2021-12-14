5 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.17 million before the opening bell. HEXO shares fell 1.8% to $0.9510 in pre-market trading.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) agreed to sell the operations of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International for around $1.075 billion in cash. MGM Resorts shares gained 0.4% to $40.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares in the automaker, worth nearly $906.5 million, on Monday, as per filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla shares fell 1.4% to $952.98 in after-hours trading following a 5% drop in regular trading session on Monday.

