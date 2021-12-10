 Skip to main content

Zedge's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zedge will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.12.

Zedge bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Zedge's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate   0.04 0.04 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.17 0.13 0.17 0.08
Price Change % 0.18% -0.78% 10.74% 1.11%

Stock Performance

Shares of Zedge were trading at $9.21 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

