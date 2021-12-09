 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hooker Furnishings Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Warns On Supply Chain Issues, Cost Inflation
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Hooker Furnishings Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Warns On Supply Chain Issues, Cost Inflation

Hooker Furnishings Corp (NASDAQ: HOFTreported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 11% year-on-year, to $133.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $130.03 million.

  • The company attributed the revenue decrease to significantly reduced shipments in the Home Meridian segment (HMI) due to COVID-related factory closures in Vietnam and Malaysia.
  • Hooker Branded segment sales rose 18.5%, Home Meridian declined 37.3%, and Domestic Upholstery climbed 10.3%.
  • EPS loss of $(0.10) missed the analyst consensus of $0.30.
  • The gross margin contracted by 736 basis points Y/Y to 15%.
  • Selling and administrative expenses rose 6.5% Y/Y to $21.1 million. The company reported an operating loss of $(1.7) million in the quarter.
  • The company held $57.2 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for nine months totaled $4.9 million.
  • On December 7, 2021, the company's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, an increase of 11%, over the most recent dividend, payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.
  • "Despite favorable demand for home furnishings and a historically strong order backlog triple typical levels for Hooker Furnishings, we were challenged by ongoing supply chain disruptions, especially the slower-than-expected reopening of Vietnam and Malaysia factories," said CEO Jeremy Hoff.
  • Hooker Furnishings expects some level of continued supply chain turbulence and product and raw materials cost inflation to impact its net sales and income in the short term, at least through the Q2 of next fiscal year.
  • Price Action: HOFT shares closed higher by 2.26% at $25.36 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOFT)

Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2021
Preview: Hooker Furniture's Earnings
Hooker Furnishings Hikes Dividend By 11%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com