 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sportsman's Warehouse Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Sportsman's Warehouse Q3 Earnings

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sportsman's Warehouse missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.54, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $15,266,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sportsman's Warehouse's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.48 -0.04 0.44 0.47
EPS Actual 0.44 0.28 0.75 0.71
Revenue Estimate 345.56M 252.23M 377.05M 327.83M
Revenue Actual 361.78M 326.99M 438.19M 385.75M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SPWH)

Looking Into Sportsman's Warehouse's Return On Capital Employed
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2021
Earnings Preview: Sportsman's Warehouse
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Price Over Earnings Overview: Sportsman's Warehouse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings