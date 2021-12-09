Recap: Sportsman's Warehouse Q3 Earnings
Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sportsman's Warehouse missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.54, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $15,266,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sportsman's Warehouse's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|-0.04
|0.44
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.28
|0.75
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|345.56M
|252.23M
|377.05M
|327.83M
|Revenue Actual
|361.78M
|326.99M
|438.19M
|385.75M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings