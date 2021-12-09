Recap: Sportsman's Warehouse Q3 Earnings

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sportsman's Warehouse missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.54, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $15,266,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sportsman's Warehouse's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 -0.04 0.44 0.47 EPS Actual 0.44 0.28 0.75 0.71 Revenue Estimate 345.56M 252.23M 377.05M 327.83M Revenue Actual 361.78M 326.99M 438.19M 385.75M

