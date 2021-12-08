PagerDuty Shares Pop On Q3 Beat, Robust Outlook
- Digital operations management provider PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 33.5% year-on-year to $71.8 million, beating the consensus of $70 million.
- Total paid customers rose 5.5% Y/Y to 14,486 as of October 31.
- Customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) over $100,000 were 543 as of October 31, up 35.4% Y/Y.
- PagerDuty's go-to-market engine continues to bring in new customers and expand with current customers.
- Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.07) beat the consensus loss of $(0.09).
- "Our product innovation continues to accelerate across use cases and departments as we empower enterprises to mature their digital operations and deliver superior customer experiences," said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson and CEO at PagerDuty.
- Outlook: PagerDuty sees Q4 revenue of $75.5 million - $76.5 million, above the consensus of $73.7 million.
- It sees a non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.06) - $(0.05), above the consensus loss of $(0.08).
- PagerDuty sees FY22 revenue of $278.5 million - $279.5 million (prior view $273 million - $276 million), above the consensus of $275.1 million.
- It sees a non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.34) - $(0.33) (prior view $(0.39) - $(0.35)), above the consensus loss of $(0.37).
- Price Action: PD shares traded higher by 9.05% at $36.52 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
