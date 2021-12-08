 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PagerDuty Shares Pop On Q3 Beat, Robust Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
PagerDuty Shares Pop On Q3 Beat, Robust Outlook
  • Digital operations management provider PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PDreported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 33.5% year-on-year to $71.8 million, beating the consensus of $70 million.
  • Total paid customers rose 5.5% Y/Y to 14,486 as of October 31.
  • Customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) over $100,000 were 543 as of October 31, up 35.4% Y/Y.
  • PagerDuty's go-to-market engine continues to bring in new customers and expand with current customers.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.07) beat the consensus loss of $(0.09).
  • "Our product innovation continues to accelerate across use cases and departments as we empower enterprises to mature their digital operations and deliver superior customer experiences," said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson and CEO at PagerDuty. 
  • Outlook: PagerDuty sees Q4 revenue of $75.5 million - $76.5 million, above the consensus of $73.7 million. 
  • It sees a non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.06) - $(0.05), above the consensus loss of $(0.08).
  • PagerDuty sees FY22 revenue of $278.5 million - $279.5 million (prior view $273 million - $276 million), above the consensus of $275.1 million. 
  • It sees a non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.34) - $(0.33) (prior view $(0.39) - $(0.35)), above the consensus loss of $(0.37).
  • Price Action: PD shares traded higher by 9.05% at $36.52 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PD)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
PagerDuty: Q3 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2021
Earnings Outlook For PagerDuty
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com