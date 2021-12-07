 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Eneti's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Eneti will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.48.

Eneti bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.69, which was followed by a 1.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eneti's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.21 -0.14 -0.29
EPS Actual 0.90 2.75 -0.36
Price Change % 1.37% 2.14% -0.86%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Eneti were trading at $8.59 as of December 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings