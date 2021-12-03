 Skip to main content

Is It Time To Buy DocuSign Stock Following Q3 Results? Stephanie Link Weighs In
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Is It Time To Buy DocuSign Stock Following Q3 Results? Stephanie Link Weighs In

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are diving Friday morning after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings and issued weak guidance.

Despite being about 50% off of its 52-week highs, the valuation is still stretched, according to Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link.

"This one's a hard one to own here at 124 times earnings and even 23 times price-to-sales," Link said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The stock moves based on billings numbers, Link noted. Billings came in $565.2 million, representing an increase of 28% year-over-year, but the growth was down from previous quarters. 

"After six quarters of accelerated growth, we saw customers return to more normalized buying patterns, resulting in 28% year-over-year billings growth," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign.

See Also: Why DocuSign Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket?

Billings expectations were for $595 million, Link said, adding that DocuSign also guided lower for fourth-quarter billings, expecting growth of 21% to 23%.

"This is a company that was seeing 40%, 50%, 60% growth in billings," she said.

Link told CNBC that beyond tough comparisons and slowing growth, DocuSign also said it had execution problems during the quarter.

"I think it takes a while to fix execution," she said. "I like to look at things that fall pretty substantially, but I just can't get my arms around valuation."

DOCU Price Action: DocuSign has traded as high as $314.76 and as low as $179.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 32.90% at $156.97 Friday morning.

Photo: courtesy of DocuSign.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Dan SpringerEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas

