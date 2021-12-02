Why Snowflake Shares Are Heating Up
Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2022 revenue results and issued guidance.
Snowflake reported a quarterly GAAP earnings loss of 53 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $334.44 million, which beat the estimate of $305.57 million.
Snowflake expects fiscal fourth-quarter product revenue of $345 million to $350 million.
Snowflake saw momentum accelerate in Q3, with product revenue growing 110% year-on-year to $312.5 million," said Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake. "Our vertical industry focus is an important evolution of our selling motion and Snowflake continues to see broad industry adoption."
Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets on the stock following Snowflake's financial results:
- Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained Snowflake with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $305 to $397.
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Snowflake with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $360 to $393.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintained Snowflake with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $340 to $390.
- JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained Snowflake with a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $350 to $385.
See Also: 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing and sharing company.
SNOW Price Action: Snowflake has traded as high as $429 and as low as $184.71 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 13.40% at $352.95 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of Snowflake.
Latest Ratings for SNOW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Frank Slootman why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings