 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Salesforce Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2021 9:26am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Salesforce Shares Today?

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company announced its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance.

Salesforce reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, which beat the estimate of 92 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.86 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.8 billion.

Salesforce expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 72 cents to 73 cents. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $7.224 billion to $7.234 billion versus the estimate of $7.22 billion.

"We delivered another phenomenal quarter, fueling strong revenue growth, margin and cash flow. Salesforce is more relevant and strategic than ever as every company accelerates their digital transformation journey," said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce.

See Also: 5 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2021

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms weighed in on the stock following Salesforce's financial results:

  • Truist Securities analyst Terry Tillman maintained Salesforce with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $315 to $330.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained Salesforce with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $330 to $315.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Salesforce with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $360 to $350.

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce has traded as high as $311.75 and as low as $201.51 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.72% at $271.50 Wednesday morning.

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021UBSMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

Wednesday's Market Minute: Software Unwind is Next Risk Point for Stocks
7 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of ADP, Manufacturing Data
5 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Marc Benioff why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TGTXEvercore ISI GroupMaintains36.0
BOXCraig-HallumMaintains38.0
CTRNCraig-HallumMaintains175.0
AMBACraig-HallumMaintains250.0
CYTKMizuhoMaintains54.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com