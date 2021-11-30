 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Barnes & Noble Shares Are Diving Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:
Why Barnes & Noble Shares Are Diving Today

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. 

Barnes & Noble reported quarterly earnings of 46 cents per share, which came in below the estimate of 58 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $626.98 million, which came in below the estimate of $663.3 million.

Barnes & Noble said it expects to generate positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022.

"Despite overall enrollment declines and many community colleges continuing to offer virtual classes, on a gross comparable sales basis, our textbook business was essentially flat and, despite the global supply chain issues, our general merchandise business grew 78%, as many of our campus partners returned to a more traditional Fall rush experience," said Michael Huseby, chairman and CEO of Barnes & Noble.

Related Link: Barnes & Noble Education Plummets After Q2 Results, Top-Line Lags Consensus

Barnes & Noble is an operator of bookstores in college campuses across the United States. The company is also engaged in providing digital education services. 

BNED Price Action: Barnes & Noble has traded as high as $12 and as low as $3.33 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 20.10% at $7.10 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Kalasnik from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education Plummets After Q2 Results, Top-Line Lags Consensus
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2021
Preview: Barnes & Noble Education's Earnings
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Michael Huseby why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com