 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JinkoSolar Shares Drop On Q4 Outlook Miss
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 5:52am   Comments
Share:
JinkoSolar Shares Drop On Q4 Outlook Miss

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKSreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 2.3% year-on-year to $1.33 billion, missing the consensus of $1.34 billion.

  • Quarterly shipments of 4,993 MW were down 2.4% Y/Y and down 4% sequentially.
  • The gross margin contracted 190 bps Y/Y to 15.1%, mainly attributable to the rise of material prices and a decline in the average selling price of solar modules. 
  • The operating margin contracted 490 bps to 1.3%.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share were $0.01, and non-GAAP earnings per ADS were $0.05.
  • JinkoSolar held $1.14 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: JinkoSolar sees Q4 revenue of $1.8 billion - $2.2 billion, below the consensus of $2.24 billion.
  • JinkoSolar sees total shipments of 7.3 GW - 8.8 GW and a gross margin of 13% - 16%.
  • Price Action: JKS shares traded lower by 8.02% at $51.5 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JKS)

Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2021
JinkoSolar Holding Co's Earnings: A Preview
JinkoSolar Shines In Latest Polysilicon Tie-Up, Brightening Industry Trends
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Class Of 2010: A Decade After Their IPOs, Where Are These Companies Now?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com