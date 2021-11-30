 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 4:14am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 0.8% to $14.50 in after-hours trading.
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $18.75 to $18.90 per share on revenue of approximately $287 billion. The company also expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $21.10-$21.60 and revenue of $317 billion to $320 billion. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.3% to $453.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. salesforce.com shares dropped 0.5% to $295.35 in after-hours trading.

  • Chatham Asset Management offered to acquire R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) for $10.25 per share in cash. R. R. Donnelley shares gained 0.5% to $10.27 in after-hours trading, following a 10% surge in regular trading session.
  • Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares rose 0.3% to $91.80 in after-hours trading.
     

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

