5 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 0.8% to $14.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: UNH) said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $18.75 to $18.90 per share on revenue of approximately $287 billion. The company also expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $21.10-$21.60 and revenue of $317 billion to $320 billion. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.3% to $453.49 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. salesforce.com shares dropped 0.5% to $295.35 in after-hours trading.

