Partner Communications Crosses 3M Subscriber Mark
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
  • Partner Communications Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PTNRreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $259 million.
  • Service Revenues rose 6% Y/Y to $208 million, and Equipment Revenues declined 2% Y/Y to $ 51 million.
  • Partner exceeded the 3 million cellular subscribers for the first time in almost a decade and continued to reduce the churn rate to the lowest level since 2011.
  • "Partner has more than 200 thousand fiber-optic subscribers from over 660 thousand households in dozens of municipalities around the country that can connect to Partner's fiber-optic network without delay," CEO Avi Zvi said.
  • "By the end of 2022, Partner expects that approximately one million households will be able to connect and enjoy Partner's fiber-optic experience across the country," he added.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 23% Y/Y to $77 million. EPADS was $0.04.
  • Partner generated $69 million in operating cash flow and held $245 million in cash and equivalents. Net debt stood at $205 million.
  • Partner looks to issue debentures solely in Israel via a new series of debentures up to NIS 150 million and raising debt through commercial bank loan worth NIS 150 million.
  • Price Action: PTNR shares traded higher by 0.50% at $6.08 on the last check Monday.

