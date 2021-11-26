 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Diamondback Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Share:
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Diamondback Energy

 

 

Looking into the current session, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is trading at $103.37, after a 9.48% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 3.56%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 158.68%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 12.18%.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 40.39 in the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry, Diamondback Energy Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 57.1. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Diamondback Energy Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It's also possible that the stock is overvalued.

Price Candles

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Related Articles (FANG)

Nordstrom's and Gap Bring Retail Inventories Under Scrutiny
Expert Ratings For Diamondback Energy
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021
Barron's Most Recent Picks And Pans: General Electric, Pfizer, Walt Disney And More
CNBC's Final Trades: Diamondback Energy, Twilio And This Leader In The Crypto Universe
Expert Ratings For Diamondback Energy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com