5 Stocks To Watch For November 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares fell 0.7% to $347.01 in after-hours trading.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. HP shares surged climbed 7.5% to $34.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued disappointing guidance. Autodesk said it sees Q4 revenue of $1.185 billion to $1.2 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $1.41 to $1.47 per share. Autodesk shares dipped 14.5% to $259.99 in the after-hours trading session.

