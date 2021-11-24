5 Stocks To Watch For November 24, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares fell 0.7% to $347.01 in after-hours trading.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. HP shares surged climbed 7.5% to $34.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued disappointing guidance. Autodesk said it sees Q4 revenue of $1.185 billion to $1.2 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $1.41 to $1.47 per share. Autodesk shares dipped 14.5% to $259.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) posted stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Dell shares gained 1.5% to $55.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY21 earnings guidance. Gap shares dipped 16.3% to $19.69 in the after-hours trading session.
