Dynagas LNG Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dynagas LNG Partners their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $345,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 7.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dynagas LNG Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.19
|0.20
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.21
|0.22
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|33.13M
|32.77M
|33.62M
|33.46M
|Revenue Actual
|33.93M
|33.45M
|34.44M
|34.35M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings