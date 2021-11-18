Dynagas LNG Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynagas LNG Partners their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $345,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 7.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynagas LNG Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.19 0.20 0.19 EPS Actual 0.20 0.21 0.22 0.21 Revenue Estimate 33.13M 32.77M 33.62M 33.46M Revenue Actual 33.93M 33.45M 34.44M 34.35M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.