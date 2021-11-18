 Skip to main content

Calliditas Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Calliditas Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 103.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.57, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22,928,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 4.02% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

