5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $32.07 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares rose 0.1% to $161.61 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, driven by record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization segments. The company also issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter. Nvidia shares jumped 5.2% to $307.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to have earned $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares fell 0.3% to $30.75 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weal sales forecast for the current quarter. Cisco shares dipped 6.1% to $53.31 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares rose 1.6% to $158.48 in after-hours trading.
