 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 3:13am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $32.07 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares rose 0.1% to $161.61 in after-hours trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, driven by record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization segments. The company also issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter. Nvidia shares jumped 5.2% to $307.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to have earned $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares fell 0.3% to $30.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weal sales forecast for the current quarter. Cisco shares dipped 6.1% to $53.31 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares rose 1.6% to $158.48 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + BABA)

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Dip In Hong Kong Amid Focus On Earnings
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling
Applied Materials's Earnings: A Preview
Earnings Preview: Alibaba Group Holding
Here's How Alibaba And China Are Set To Gain From Unigroup Takeover
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com