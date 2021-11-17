Sonos: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sonos their estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,702,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 7.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sonos's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 0.88 0 EPS Actual 0.27 0.31 1.17 0.33 Revenue Estimate 313.60M 248.41M 589.86M 298.77M Revenue Actual 378.67M 332.95M 645.58M 339.84M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.