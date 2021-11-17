Sonos: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sonos their estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19,702,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 7.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sonos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|0.88
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.31
|1.17
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|313.60M
|248.41M
|589.86M
|298.77M
|Revenue Actual
|378.67M
|332.95M
|645.58M
|339.84M
