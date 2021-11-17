 Skip to main content

Why Target Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) is trading lower Wednesday despite the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Target reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.83 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $25.29 billion, which beat the estimate of $24.78 billion.

Target said that all five of its core merchandise categories delivered double-digit comparable sales growth, on top of strong sales performance last year.

Target expects fourth-quarter comparable revenue growth to be in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range.

Related Link: Why Jim Cramer Prefers Target Over Walmart Following Q3 Results

"Following comp growth of nearly 21 percent a year ago, our third quarter comp increase of 12.7 percent was driven entirely by traffic, and reflects continued strength in our store sales, same-day digital fulfillment services and double-digit growth in all five of our core merchandising categories," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target.

TGT Price Action: Target has traded as high as $268.98 and as low as $160.51 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.23% at $252.31 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Brian Cornell why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

