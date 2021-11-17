 Skip to main content

Manchester United Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q1
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 9:21am   Comments
  • Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANUreported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year, to £126.5 million.
  • Broadcasting revenue declined 9%, while Commercial revenue rose 7.9%, and the Matchday revenue jumped 1005.9%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to £(10.2) million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 46.2% to £11.2 million.
  • Adjusted basic loss per share for the period narrowed to (7.67) pence versus (15.12) pence last year.
  • The company held £98.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £63.6 million.
  • The net debt of the company as of September 30, 2021, was £439.7 million.
  • Price Action: MANU shares are trading higher by 1.38% at $16.12 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

