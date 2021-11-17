Manchester United Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q1
- Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year, to £126.5 million.
- Broadcasting revenue declined 9%, while Commercial revenue rose 7.9%, and the Matchday revenue jumped 1005.9%.
- The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to £(10.2) million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 46.2% to £11.2 million.
- Adjusted basic loss per share for the period narrowed to (7.67) pence versus (15.12) pence last year.
- The company held £98.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £63.6 million.
- The net debt of the company as of September 30, 2021, was £439.7 million.
- Price Action: MANU shares are trading higher by 1.38% at $16.12 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
