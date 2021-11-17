Recap: TJX Companies Q3 Earnings
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 09:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TJX Companies their estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.81, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,415,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.30
|0.62
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.44
|0.50
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|11.01B
|8.62B
|11.48B
|9.36B
|Revenue Actual
|12.08B
|10.09B
|10.94B
|10.12B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
