Recap: TJX Companies Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Recap: TJX Companies Q3 Earnings

 

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 09:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TJX Companies their estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.81, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,415,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.30 0.62 0.40
EPS Actual 0.79 0.44 0.50 0.71
Revenue Estimate 11.01B 8.62B 11.48B 9.36B
Revenue Actual 12.08B 10.09B 10.94B 10.12B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

