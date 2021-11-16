Varex Imaging: Q4 Earnings Insights
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Varex Imaging their estimated earnings by 21.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.37, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $56,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.16
|-0.03
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.35
|0.08
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|205.14M
|186.10M
|172.10M
|162.10M
|Revenue Actual
|211.20M
|203.50M
|177.10M
|170.00M
