Varex Imaging: Q4 Earnings Insights

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Varex Imaging their estimated earnings by 21.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.37, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $56,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.16 -0.03 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.40 0.35 0.08 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 205.14M 186.10M 172.10M 162.10M Revenue Actual 211.20M 203.50M 177.10M 170.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.