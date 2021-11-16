 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why IonQ Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
Share:
Why IonQ Shares Are Soaring Today

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced its third-quarter financial results and raised full-year 2021 bookings guidance.

IonQ reported a quarterly earnings loss of 12 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $233,000, which came in below the estimate of $250,000. 

IonQ raised its full-year bookings guidance from $15 million to $15.8 million.

"IonQ delivered a number of significant milestones this quarter, delivering upon our technology roadmap and accelerating the commercialization of our quantum computers," said Peter Chapman, president and CEO of IonQ.

"We look forward to 2022 with confidence as we continue to build out IonQ’s ecosystem, demonstrate our superior scalability and efficiency, and solve useful problems for our worldwide customer base," Chapman said.

IonQ is a leader in quantum computing, with a track record of innovation and deployment.

IonQ is the only maker of quantum hardware that is available through every major cloud provider in the United States, which includes Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud.

See Also: Amazon.com Whale Trades For November 15

IONQ Price Action: IonQ is making new all-time highs during Tuesday's session.

The stock was up 29.80% at $25.72 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IONQ)

Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
92 Biggest Movers From Friday
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Peter Chapman why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com