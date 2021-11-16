Home Depot Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 9.8% year-on-year, to $36.82 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $34.49 billion.
- Customer transactions for the quarter fell 5.5%. Comparable sales increased 6.1%, and comparable sales in the U.S. rose 5.5%.
- Gross profit rose 9.7% Y/Y to $12.6 billion. The operating margin was 15.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 19.4% to $5.8 billion.
- EPS of $3.92 beat the analyst consensus of $3.40.
- The company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores at the end of Q3.
- The company held $5.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $13.4 billion.
- Price Action: HD shares traded higher by 1.23% at $375.65 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
