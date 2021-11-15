 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightCar America Stock Slips Post Q3 Results, Reiterates FY21 Delivery Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
Share:
FreightCar America Stock Slips Post Q3 Results, Reiterates FY21 Delivery Outlook
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAILreported third-quarter revenue growth of 131% year-over-year to $58.3 million, which misses the consensus of $60 million.
  • The company delivered 505 railcars in Q3 versus 313 railcars prior quarter and 163 railcars in Q3 2020.
  • FreightCar America reported a gross profit of $1.54 million versus $(4.08) million a year ago. The gross margin for the quarter was 2.6%.
  • EPS was $0.03 versus $(3.03) in 3Q20.
  • The operating loss reduced to $(4.16) million from $(41.34) million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased to $(3.54) million from $(7.97) million in 3Q20.
  • The company's quarter-end backlog totaled 1,895 railcars with a value of ~$198 million.
  • FreightCar America held cash and equivalents of $27.5 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • The company used cash in operating activities year-to-date of $56.96 million, compared to $38.98 million a year ago.
  • "While industry demand fundamentals remain strong, the pace of recovery is being gated by certain external factors starting with raw material cost inflation," noted CEO Jim Meyer.
  • FreightCar America reiterated its FY21 delivery outlook of 1,750 - 1,850 railcars.
  • Price Action: RAIL shares are trading lower by 2.69% at $4.70 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RAIL)

Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com