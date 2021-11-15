Orbital Energy Stock Slips After Missing Q3 Estimates
- Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: OEG) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 127% year-over-year to $30.92 million, missing the consensus of $31.84 million.
- Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services revenue rose 161% Y/Y to $24.8 million, driven by the acquisitions of GTS and IMMCO and Orbital Power Inc.'s continued growth with utility customers throughout the southern U.S.
- Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services revenue improved 48.8% Y/Y to $6.1 million, reflecting significantly higher revenue in U.K. operations and slightly higher revenue in the North American operations.
- EPS loss of $(0.16) missed the consensus of $(0.10).
- The gross margin contracted by 505 bps to 12.3%.
- Loss from operations expanded to $(11.73) million, compared to $(6.32) million in 3Q20.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(6.23) million, compared to $(0.47) million in 3Q20.
- Orbital Energy cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $36.81 million, compared to $9.93 million a year ago.
- "As our revenue ramps, we expect increased efficiencies and improved margins in the fourth quarter, as we continue on our path to profitability through a combination of sustained organic growth and strategic acquisitions," said Jim O'Neil, Vice Chairman, and CEO.
- Price Action: OEG shares are trading lower by 3.71% at $2.59 on the last check Monday.
