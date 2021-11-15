 Skip to main content

Affirm And These 3 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) CEO Max Levchin, Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson, Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) CEO Rowan Trollope and Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) CEO Mike Wirth will be featured Monday on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer.

"These are companies that are on the move," Cramer said Monday. "Affirm has been the star of the show."

Affirm is up more than 130% over a three-month period. The stock traded higher last week after the company announced its fiscal first-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

Affirm reported a quarterly earnings loss of $1.13 per share, which may not compare to estimates for a loss of 30 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $269.4 million, which beat the estimate of $248.23 million.

See Also: Analysts Bump Up Price Targets On Affirm Post Q1 Top-Line Beat, Amazon Deal

Affirm said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be in a range of $320 million to $330 million versus the estimate of $296.09 million.

AFRM, TWLO, FIVN, CVX Price Action: At time of publication, Affirm was down 0.17% at $148.67, Twilio was up 0.64% at $306.10, Five9 was up 0.22% at $160.99 and Chevron was up 0.65% at $114.97.

Photo: courtesy of Affirm.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

