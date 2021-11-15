Affirm And These 3 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) CEO Max Levchin, Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson, Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) CEO Rowan Trollope and Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) CEO Mike Wirth will be featured Monday on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer.

"These are companies that are on the move," Cramer said Monday. "Affirm has been the star of the show."

Affirm is up more than 130% over a three-month period. The stock traded higher last week after the company announced its fiscal first-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

Affirm reported a quarterly earnings loss of $1.13 per share, which may not compare to estimates for a loss of 30 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $269.4 million, which beat the estimate of $248.23 million.

Affirm said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be in a range of $320 million to $330 million versus the estimate of $296.09 million.

AFRM, TWLO, FIVN, CVX Price Action: At time of publication, Affirm was down 0.17% at $148.67, Twilio was up 0.64% at $306.10, Five9 was up 0.22% at $160.99 and Chevron was up 0.65% at $114.97.

