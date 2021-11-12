 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Warby Parker Q3 Results Top Estimates, Lifts FY21 Sales Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Warby Parker Q3 Results Top Estimates, Lifts FY21 Sales Outlook
  • Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBYreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 32% year-on-year, to $137.37 million, beating the analyst consensus of $133.02 million.
  • Active Customers increased 23% Y/Y to 2.15 million.
  • The gross profit for the quarter rose 24.5% Y/Y to $79.7 million, while the gross margin fell 350 basis points to 58.0%.
  • The company's operating loss widened to $(91.9) million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 106% to $11.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.1%, expanding 290 basis points.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.03 beat the analyst consensus of $(0.36).
  • The company held $266.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Warby Parker raised the FY21 net sales outlook to $539.5 million - $542 million (prior view $532 million - $537 million), above the consensus of $538.7 million.
  • Price Action: WRBY shares traded higher by 2.90% at $55.06 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WRBY)

Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2021
This Week's Earnings Roadmap
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Atlanta Braves, Warby Parker, Xerox And More
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
3 Reasons Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Warby Parker
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com