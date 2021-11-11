Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Old Dominion Freight Line Stock In The Last 5 Years

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.22% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ODFL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.77 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line at the time with $100. This investment in ODFL would have produced an average annual return of 43.54%. Currently, Old Dominion Freight Line has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion.

Old Dominion Freight Line's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Old Dominion Freight Line you would have approximately $625.22 today.

In other words, you would have more than 60X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

