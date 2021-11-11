 Skip to main content

Why Beyond Meat Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2021 10:29am
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is trading significantly lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates.

Beyond Meat reported a quarterly earnings loss of 87 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 39 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $106.4 million, which came in below the estimate of $109.21 million.

Beyond Meat expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $85 million to $110 million versus the estimate of $131.6 million.

"Our third quarter results reflect variability as we saw a decline from record net revenues just a quarter ago. Despite current disruptions, we remain focused on rapidly advancing key building blocks of long-term growth," said Ethan Brown, president and CEO of Beyond Meat.

  • Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard downgraded Beyond Meat from an Outperform rating to a Market Perform rating and announced a $100 price target.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained Beyond Meat with an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $60.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat has traded as high as $221 and as low as $91.55 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 17.30% at $78.19 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Beyond Meat.

Latest Ratings for BYND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsUnderweight
Nov 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperform
Nov 2021BernsteinDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

