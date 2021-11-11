Why Beyond Meat Shares Are Falling Today
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is trading significantly lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates.
Beyond Meat reported a quarterly earnings loss of 87 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 39 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $106.4 million, which came in below the estimate of $109.21 million.
Beyond Meat expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $85 million to $110 million versus the estimate of $131.6 million.
"Our third quarter results reflect variability as we saw a decline from record net revenues just a quarter ago. Despite current disruptions, we remain focused on rapidly advancing key building blocks of long-term growth," said Ethan Brown, president and CEO of Beyond Meat.
- Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard downgraded Beyond Meat from an Outperform rating to a Market Perform rating and announced a $100 price target.
- Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained Beyond Meat with an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $60.
BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat has traded as high as $221 and as low as $91.55 over a 52-week period.
The stock was down 17.30% at $78.19 at time of publication.
Latest Ratings for BYND
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Nov 2021
|Bernstein
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
