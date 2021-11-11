 Skip to main content

GrowGeneration Stock Slumps On Q3 EPS Miss, Reduced FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 10:47am   Comments
  • GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWGreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 110.8% year-on-year, to $116 million, beating the analyst consensus of $114.78 million.
  • Comparable store sales for the quarter increased 15.7% versus last year.
  • E-commerce revenue, inclusive of Agron revenue, grew 169% Y/Y to $10.5 million.
  • The gross profit margin expanded 290 basis points Y/Y to 29.4%.
  • Total operating expenses jumped 210% Y/Y to $29.4 million.
  • The operating margin was 4%, and operating income for the quarter fell 8.4% to $4.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million increased 63.6% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.07 missed the analyst consensus of $0.09.
  • The company held $93 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: GrowGeneration sees FY21 sales of $435 million - $440 million (prior view $440 million - $452 million), below the consensus of $448.38 million.
  • It reduced Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $41 million - $43 million (prior $47 million - $51 million).
  • Price Action: GRWG shares are trading lower by 9.98% at $21.01 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

