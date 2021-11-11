 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Greenland Technologies Registers ~40% Revenue Growth In Q3, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 8:46am   Comments
Share:
Greenland Technologies Registers ~40% Revenue Growth In Q3, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTECreported a third-quarter revenue increase of 39.7% year-over-year to $23.1 million, beating the estimate of $21.97 million.
  • The increase in revenue was due to the significant increase in the sales volume resulting from the continuously growing market demand, the ability to boost supplies, and a shift in the product mix towards higher-value products.
  • EPS improved to $0.09 from $0.02 in 3Q20, missing the estimate of $0.12.
  • The gross margin expanded by 150 bps to 22.1%.
  • The number of transmission products sold was 33,478 units, an increase of 11.6% Y/Y.
  • The operating income declined to $2.05 million (-8.4% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 467 bps to 8.9%.
  • Total operating expenses were $3 million (+162.8% Y/Y), primarily due to a year-over-year rise in sales, consultancy fees, and research and development expenses.
  • The company had cash and cash equivalents of $16.2 million at the end of the quarter.
  • FY21 Outlook: The company maintained its guidance for total revenues of $90 million - $100 million vs. an estimate of $98.92 million.
  • Price Action: GTEC shares are trading higher by 5.82% at $6.07 during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTEC)

Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com