Arlo Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arlo Technologies their estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $913,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arlo Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.21 -0.18 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.03 -0.08 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 86.89M 76.81M 111.57M 90.48M Revenue Actual 98.57M 82.56M 114.84M 110.24M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Arlo Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.19 and $-0.12 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -93.75% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Arlo Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.

