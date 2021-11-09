 Skip to main content

Why Are Kandi Technologies Shares Plunging Today?
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
  • Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDIreported third-quarter FY21 sales of $16.8 million, a decline of 10.3% Y/Y.
  • EV parts sales fell 61.9% Y/Y to $3.2 million, Off-road vehicles sales declined 23.6% to $6.8 million, while Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters, and associated parts surged to $6.3 million.
  • Gross profit declined 29.7% Y/Y to $2.7 million, with the margin contracting 450 basis points to 16.4%.
  • The company incurred an operating loss of $(9) million versus $(2.4) million last year.
  • The company held $156.77 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • EPS was $(0.10) versus $(0.03) the prior year.
  • "We expect the EV-related business recovery to take time. Our restructuring of this business segment resulted in lower sales of EV products and parts," said Hu Xiaoming, Chairman, and CEO.
  • "Within EV parts, battery pack sales were impacted by supply chain constraints hitting the whole industry," Xiaoming added.
  • Price Action: KNDI shares are trading lower by 18.7% at $4.2 on the last check Tuesday.

