Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q3 Earnings
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hyatt Hotels their estimated earnings by 741.67%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $-0.36, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $452,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 3.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.93
|-1.30
|-1.30
|-1.30
|EPS Actual
|2.31
|-1.15
|-3.57
|-1.77
|-1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|857.35M
|677.67M
|468.88M
|468.91M
|425.15M
|Revenue Actual
|851.00M
|663.00M
|438.00M
|424.00M
|399.00M
