Recap: Primoris Services Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Primoris Services their estimated earnings by 14.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.78, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29,455,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 12.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Primoris Services's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.74 -0.07 0.43 0.66
EPS Actual 0.67 0.12 0.66 0.90
Revenue Estimate 951.50M 764.72M 840.34M 896.54M
Revenue Actual 881.61M 818.33M 897.34M 942.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

