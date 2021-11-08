Recap: Primoris Services Q3 Earnings
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Primoris Services their estimated earnings by 14.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.78, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $29,455,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 12.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Primoris Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|-0.07
|0.43
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.12
|0.66
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|951.50M
|764.72M
|840.34M
|896.54M
|Revenue Actual
|881.61M
|818.33M
|897.34M
|942.70M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
