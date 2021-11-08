Masonite International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Masonite International their estimated earnings by 6.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.87, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $64,556,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Masonite International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.09
|1.77
|1.17
|1.74
|EPS Actual
|2.23
|1.93
|1.26
|2.16
|Revenue Estimate
|634.48M
|602.13M
|573.38M
|577.90M
|Revenue Actual
|662.41M
|646.34M
|618.54M
|587.65M
