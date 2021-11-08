American Public Education: Q3 Earnings Insights
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Public Education their estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19,115,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Public Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.41
|0.41
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.49
|0.47
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|78.93M
|87.99M
|84.70M
|78.07M
|Revenue Actual
|78.01M
|88.54M
|85.91M
|79.13M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
American Public Education management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.0 and $0.05 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a 350.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for American Public Education, a bullish signal to many investors.
