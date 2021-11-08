American Public Education: Q3 Earnings Insights

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Public Education their estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19,115,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Public Education's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.41 0.41 0.15 EPS Actual 0.03 0.49 0.47 0.18 Revenue Estimate 78.93M 87.99M 84.70M 78.07M Revenue Actual 78.01M 88.54M 85.91M 79.13M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

American Public Education management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.0 and $0.05 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 350.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for American Public Education, a bullish signal to many investors.

